Amazon Prime Video is determined to compete with Netflix, and its strategy -for now- is to reach Latin American territory with original series. For this reason, he decided to launch El Presidente, the series that attracted a large audience with the history of the FIFA Gate, corruption scandal in the world of football that took place in 2015.

So much was the success of the first season that the second was already announced. Filming is expected to start this month in Uruguay and will have the return of the Oscar-winning screenwriter Armando Bó (Birdman) as the lead writer, and will feature About Entertainment, Gaumont, Fable, and Kapow as producers of the series that will again be talked about.

What is known about the plot of President 2?

While the first season was based on Sergio Jadue’s book on FIFA Gate (2015/2016), this second part was will focus on Brazil, where it will bring together various characters and players from the world of football, including the Former FIFA president, Brazilian João Havelange.

Havelange was highly questioned by various soccer figures, including Diego Maradona. His 24-year tenure (from 1974 to 1998) ended with multiple accusations of corruption. FIFA’s ethics committee concluded that he received bribes during his time as a manager.

Is there a release date for season 2 yet?

President 2 still It has no confirmed release date.

Cast of President 2

Season 2 of The President does not have a confirmed cast yet.

How many chapters will the second season have?

What has been advanced is that President 2 will have eight chapters.