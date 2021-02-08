The presentation of Super Bowl LV did not lose its shine despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The show at Raymond James Stadium that received 25,000 people began with a message from President Joe Biden who warned about the care that spectators should take to reduce infections by the Coronavirus. A few hours earlier, the president had said, “As a young man I dreamed of playing in the NFL, not of being president.”

The crowd listens to Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

But a few seconds later, everything went into Super Bowl mode. There just appeared the former star of Radio Disney, Gabriella “Gabi” Wilson, better known as HER, who began to throw chords on his electric guitar started with America the Beautiful. A few meters away, the crowd responds and the game of cameras make the field feel full.

A sequence shot took us to another point in the stadium. There were Jazmin Sullivan & Eric Church, The Star-Spangled Banner, who offered another version – it could not be missed – of the anthem of the United States with an incredible fusion of voices.

Finally, the American poet Amanda Gorman arrives. Adored by Michelle Obama, she was part of Biden’s inauguration and was the cover of Time magazine for Black History month. She spoke to the doctors in the United States who gave their lives in the fight against the coronavirus. It is worth remembering that 7,500 of the 22,000 spectators are part of the American health system who received the privilege of being part of the show in gratitude for their work and for being vaccinated.

Thus ends the previous one that does not give truce. The Super Bowl is determined to do it again. And so the action began.