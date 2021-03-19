Citizens and PSOE were two votes away from stopping the political career of Fernando López Miras and evicting the PP from the autonomous government after 26 years in San Esteban. The Regional Assembly yesterday rejected the joint motion of censure of both parties as it did not reach the absolute majority required by the regulations of the Autonomous Chamber, located at 23 votes. Socialists and liberals finally stayed at 21, with the support of the two deputies of Podemos. As planned, the PP added to its 16 seats the three occupied by the defected advisers of Ciudadanos, the three of the deputies expelled from Vox and that of the parliamentarian who continues in the discipline of Santiago Abascal’s party. With the vote already decided, the president of the Legislative Chamber, Alberto Castillo, abstained and Ciudadanos announced that he will ask for an explanation for it. His position in the parliamentary group is key to tip the balance on the side of the critics or prevent the ruling party from remaining in the minority.

The vote was attended by the national president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and his secretary general, Teodoro García Egea. In addition to supporting López Miras, they staged in Cartagena the beginning of their ideological reconquest, their campaign for the reunification of the Spanish center-right, which is the argument used by the three expelled from Vox to support the popular in this process with great significance on the national political board. From the unsuccessful motion of censure in Murcia come early elections in the community of Madrid and a question of trust for the popular president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. But the most important thing is the decomposition of Ciudadanos as a political party with the resignation of deputies, senators and councilors throughout Spain and the passage of many of them to the PP.

“We have won the moral debate. When there is another scandal, Murcians will remember this day »

Ana Martínez Vidal. Candidate of Cs and PSOE

But the ex of Vox not only seek to open a future horizon under the umbrella of the PP. In the negotiations with García Egea and López Miras they also achieved a commitment to enter the regional government at the end of the month. The deputy Mabel Campuzano is chosen to direct the Ministry of Education and Culture, replacing Esperanza Moreno. This is a relevant concession since those expelled from Vox maintain as one of their ideological flags the implementation of the ‘parental pin’. In return, they guarantee stability to the Executive until the end of the legislature. They will support the Budget law, which will soon enter the Assembly, and the change in the President’s law, which will allow López Miras to be a candidate in 2023.

“We have been cleaning the PP of corrupt six years; and the PP has been removing undesirables from us for two weeks »

Juan José Molina. Cs

Vidal demands elections



In the second session of the debate on the motion of censure, the candidate for the presidency of the Community of Cs and PSOE, Ana Martínez Vidal, defended that said initiative was the “enough already” and the “containment dam” to the policies ” corrupt »of the PP. With everything decided, he called on López Miras to call early elections “immediately” and that Murcians have the last word.

Martínez Vidal admitted that the spectacle of these days has been “dantesque”, although he accepted everything that happened despite not being able to seize power: “We have won the moral debate. When another corruption scandal comes to light, Murcians will remember this day and what their deputies were able to avoid.

The reality is that the motion leaves the regional political board fragmented, with seven ‘groups’ of deputies in the Assembly and an atmosphere of great tension that will influence immediate decision-making.

«Martínez Vidal has been charged with Cs for his desire for power, for an office and an official car. And with it he has dragged the PSOE »

Joaquin Segado. PP

The socialist leader Diego Conesa contributed notably to this polarization with his accusations of buying the three defected deputies of Ciudadanos and, above all, with his insults to the Minister of Universities, Francisco Álvarez, whom he called “chorizo ​​with an official car.” In addition, he described the counselor Valle Miguélez as a “turncoat and corrupt” for betraying her party and warned her that they will be alert to her “patrimonial variations.” He predicted to López Miras that he will be abandoned by Vice President Isabel Franco, Miguélez and Álvarez “when they see their armchairs in danger.”

Despite losing the vote, Conesa defended the joint commitment to “regeneration and stability” and assured that they come out with “their heads very high” when complying with an obligation.

“They are scoundrels”



The tension didn’t just come from the socialist flock. Cs spokesman Juan José Molina once again called his former colleagues “scoundrels” and, like Conesa, earned Castillo’s reprimand. Molina denounced the PP’s breach of the anti-transfuguism pact and in a desperate attempt to change the sense of the vote of those expelled from Vox, he appealed to the honor of Juan José Liarte, a practitioner of Japanese martial arts. Not even for those he succeeded.

«We have been, gentlemen of the PP, for six years cleaning the party of corrupt people. And you have been cleaning the party of undesirables for two weeks, “he insisted, accepting what happened. Molina differentiated between winning “the battle of power” and that of “dignity and respect. This is going to be more expensive for them in votes than in councils »

In his turn, Liarte said that if the Region is the object of “mockery and contempt” it is not because of the image projected in the Assembly but because of the abandonment of the central government in terms of infrastructure, financing and water. The spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group and leader of those expelled from that party ratified that the motion of censure will serve, for its part, to give stability to the Region for the remainder of the legislature.

With a constructive tone praised by some of his political rivals, Liarte called on the hemicycle to end the “bitter confrontation”, not because it was “unsightly” but because it was “useless”, and demanded to work on the implementation of initiatives against the crisis.

The deputy of Podemos and spokesperson for the Mixed Group, María Marín, did regret everything that happened in the last week and reminded the defectors of Cs, Molina and Martínez Vidal that they were able to evict the PP from San Esteban two years ago, when the PSOE was the most voted party. The PP was also ugly that he uses the pandemic as a “burning nail” to cling to power, while there are important issues pending to be solved. On the other hand, in the middle of the pandemic, the regional government approved regional budgets, López Miras raised his salary and “dedicated himself to promoting xenophobia” by betting on a parliamentary investigation commission on the arrival of boats but did not want to inquire about the deaths of elderly in nursing homes.

Marín targeted Liarte, who he said he expected “more elegance from a samurai” and accused of catching up with the defectors of Cs with his support for the PP. Marín listed a list of pending and priority issues for his party.

From the PP, its spokesman, Joaquín Segado, lamented the political crisis generated by a motion of censure doomed to failure and concocted from Madrid to wear down a government that, in his opinion, works well. As was foreseeable, Segado abounded in the failure of the socialist operation with senior officials involved in it, such as Minister José Luis Ábalos.

He reproached Martínez Vidal for taking Ciudadanos into a deep crisis just out of ambition: «You have charged your party with your desire for power, for an office and an official car. And in that ambition he has dragged his partner, the PSOE, who cooked in La Moncloa his attack on the Region to install a delegation of Pedro Sánchez here ».

The Budget law will come to the Assembly after Holy Week After the debate on the motion of censure, the Budgets for 2021 arrive. The Assembly will resume its ordinary activity next week, conditioned by the Friday of Dolores, a holiday in Cartagena and in various locations in the Region. The new López Miras Executive also resumes his work with the Budget bill as a priority. With the advanced draft, the forecast is that in the first days of April the project will be approved in the Governing Council and then it will reach Parliament for a process that will last approximately forty days. The new configuration of the Governing Council and the support of the former Vox will condition the parliamentary agenda.