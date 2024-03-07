His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the release of 735 inmates from correctional and penal facilities, against whom sentences were issued in various cases, and His Highness ensured the payment of the financial obligations incurred by them in implementation of those rulings, on the occasion of the imminent advent of… blessed month of Ramadan.

The order to release the inmates comes within the framework of His Highness the President of the State’s keenness to give them an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.