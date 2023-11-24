His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the expansion of the scope of support provided for electricity tariffs in the northern regions of the country to include all farm owners, which are covered by the Union Water and Electricity Company. This is within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to support the category of citizen farmers and the agricultural sector. in the country and enhancing its efforts to achieve food security.

This initiative will begin on January 1, 2024, while the Union Water and Electricity Company will undertake its implementation and determine the accounting and governance mechanisms required in this regard.

The electricity tariff difference will be covered on the basis of 7.5 fils/kilowatt hour for all farms in the northern regions of the Emirates, on the condition of one farm for each citizen. The support is approved monthly in consumption bills for electricity service on behalf of the farm.