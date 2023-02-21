The UAE officially opened its consulate in Zanzibar, which is considered an important step for the relations between the UAE and Zanzibar, in a ceremony attended by His Excellency the President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Mweni, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

The consulate will provide basic service facilities for UAE nationals visiting Zanzibar, as well as for the increasing number of travelers from both sides in search of cooperation opportunities in the business, trade, arts, culture and tourism sectors.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said: “The opening of the consulate reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with Zanzibar, which extend for many decades.”

His Excellency added that the opening of the consulate reflects the strong and continuous ties between the UAE and Zanzibar, and will facilitate the exchange of ideas and business between the two peoples, and strengthen cultural, commercial and economic ties.

The opening of the new consulate will enable the UAE and Zanzibar to enhance communication and joint cooperation for the benefit of their two friendly peoples.