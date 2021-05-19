Pablo González, president of YPF, assured on Monday night that there will be no more increases in gasoline prices during 2021, so the promise that was made that the increases would not be greater than the 29% inflation expected in the Budget approved by Congress for this year would be fulfilled.

“Yes, we have been announcing it for more than two and a half months, when we announced the investment plan and established a predictability horizon“He responded when asked whether the state company will keep its word.

The former deputy governor of Alicia Kirchner in Santa Cruz also justified the hikes, although he regretted them: “If we could have avoided it, obviously we would have avoided it.”

The increases were applied, according to González, “taking into account the need that YPF has to produce and inject into the Gas Plan, and also the amount of barrels of crude that YPF needs to sustain the supply of this strategic good, taking into account that it sells 55% of the fuel in Argentina “.

“YPF allocates 100% of its production to the domestic market, it does not export, and it also has to withstand the pressure of a highly volatile commodity such as crude oil, which is obviously priced in dollars, “he said, in dialogue with C5N.

The president of the state oil company stressed that with these increases provision is guaranteed of oil and gas that Argentina needs for its productive apparatus. “

He shot against the macrista management

After his justification for the increases, which since August 2020 amounted to 70%, Pablo González used the review to the management of energy policy during the presidency of Mauricio Macri to defend the current one.

He recalled that “YPF comes with production drops in the last 5 years“, something that assured that it will be reversed this year.

On the other hand, it was very hard with Juan José Aranguren, who was Minister of Energy during the Macrista government.

“If you put a person who one day went to bed being the CEO of ShellAnd the next day he gets up being Secretary of Energy, I don’t think that what he slept on that night will change his mind, “he said.

Then, he recounted what happened with the company that he now manages in those years: “Production fell during the 4 years. Of gas, 8%, of crude 10%, and the most important thing is that investment fell by 35% “.

“If you do not invest, obviously your reserves and production are going to fall. A sector of the industry was privileged through some tools, to the detriment of a YPF emptied of content and without an energy policy “, concluded González.

DB