The president of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong resigned after being accused of unspecified irregularities a year after taking officeas confirmed this Wednesday by the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party.

In a special session, the Central Committee also demoted Thuong from his party positions after He was accused of violating the regulations of the communist formationthe newspaper reported Tuoi Tre.

Thoung was appointed president in March last year at the age of 52, becoming the youngest politician to hold the position, replacing Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who resigned a month earlier due to corrupt practices that occurred under his command.

The outgoing president, born in the southern province of Vinh Long, was a veteran in the Communist Party, which he joined during his university days and in which he held the prominent position of permanent secretary until his rise to the presidency.

The 53-year-old politician was considered a man close to the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, 79, and the most powerful man in the country.

His predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned in January last year over the involvement of his former subordinates in corruption scandals.

In recent years, the general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party has promoted an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign that has swept away senior political and business officials who in other times would have seemed untouchable.

Although the presidency of the country is a position with less power than that of the general secretary of the Communist Party or the prime ministerThuong was placed in the front line in the face of a possible succession of Trong as head of the party in Congress scheduled for 2026.

EFE