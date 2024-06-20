President To Lam: Vietnam will not enter into alliances with other countries against Russia

Vietnam does not intend to enter into alliances with other countries to cause any damage to Russia. This was stated by the President of the Republic To Lam, reports TASS.

“Vietnam, like Russia, will not enter into alliances with third countries in order to harm the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries. We will also not act against third parties,” he noted at a press conference following negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To Lam emphasized that he views Russia as one of the “priority directions of Vietnam’s foreign policy.”

Earlier, Putin and To Lam also adopted a statement “On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on the Basics of Friendly Relations.”