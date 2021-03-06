On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores received the first dose of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against the Coronavirus, according to the official TV channel.

“I have had the vaccination … I don’t have a fever,” the 58-year-old president joked, adding, “It seems we can speak Russian afterward.”

Maduro added that Sputnik-V is “an effective vaccine that generates immunity.”

“We don’t feel pain,” said his wife, while Maduro commented, “Celia is more courageous than me, I hurt.”

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan president announced the registration of the first injuries in his country with the modified Brazilian version of “Corona”.

An employee of Miquitia airport serving Caracas was infected with this copy, and two injuries were recorded in the neighboring state of Miranda, as well as six injuries in the state of Bolivar, which borders Brazil.

Venezuela, which has a population of about 30 million, counted 139,934 cases of corona as of Tuesday, and 1,353 deaths, according to official figures that non-governmental organizations such as Human Rights Watch question their accuracy.