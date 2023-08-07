Maduro condemned the lack of reaction of EU leaders to the actions to burn the Koran

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro commented on the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

The politician condemned the lack of reaction of the leaders of European countries, as well as a number of media. According to him, those who turn a blind eye to the burning of sacred scriptures in Europe are “indirectly involved” in this.

The Venezuelan president also said that he categorically condemns hate crimes against Muslim peoples and the activities of “extreme right and racist circles” that destroy copies of the Koran in Europe. “What would we Christians feel if someone started burning the Bible in other countries?.. We would feel great indignation,” said Maduro.

At the end of June, the Swedish police also allowed a protest action with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

Josep Borrell, head of the European Union’s foreign policy service, condemned the actions with the burning of the Koran. According to him, such actions offended many Muslims in Europe. Borrell noted that the desecration of the Quran, or any other book considered sacred, is offensive, disrespectful and is regarded as a clear provocation.