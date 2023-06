Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Jeddah on Sunday evening on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, stated that Maduro was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, the accompanying minister, and Director of Royal Protocols in Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Ahmed bin Zafer, and a number of officials.