The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, during an interview with the EFE Agency, at the beginning of August. Manuel Bruque (EFE)

The Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, from the PP, has sent a message this Saturday in your X account (formerly Twitter) in which he demands the removal of a banner alluding to the Catalan countries hung by a pro-independence group on a street in the Gràcia district of Barcelona, ​​which is celebrating its popular August festivals. “I demand that the Catalan authorities immediately remove this supremacist insult. The “països catalans” neither exist nor will they exist. If you do not respect our Statute we will not respect yours. It will be that simple. In the Comunitat we do not kneel,” says the message that has surpassed a million views in a few hours.

The message has also generated numerous comments, some of which express surprise or bewilderment that a leader of another autonomous community should demand action outside his competence and remind him that the content of the banner, which is not institutional, is protected by freedom of expression. Others criticise him for his “pan-Castilianism” and for his lack of linguistic sensitivity outside of Spanish. And there are also those who applaud his words and join the strategy of the Valencian right to warn of the supposed expansionist danger of pan-Catalanism. As is often the case on social networks, insults and disqualifications are numerous.

The banner of the Gràcia neighborhood is signed by Arran, a youth, nationalist and pro-independence collective, and its motto is the following: “Benvinguts a la Vila de Gràcia. Això is not Spain. Som Països Catalans” (Welcome to the Villa de Gràcia. This is not Spain. We are Catalan Countries). The Catalan Countries It is a term referring to the territories of the Catalan language area, which include Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, among others. It is also used as a political claim, especially by Catalan nationalism and independence. The term was first used by the Valencian jurist and historian Bienvenido Oliver y Esteller in his 1876 book History of Law in Catalonia, Mallorca and Valencia. Code of Customs of Tortosa. In the 1960s, the term spread following the essays of the Valencian Joan Fuster, who defended a national project based on a shared language.

In the Valencian Community, the only party that speaks of this independence claim of the “països catalans” is Esquerra Republicana del País Valencià, which obtained 0.18% of the votes in the last elections in 2023, 4,570 ballots. The Valencian formations of the PP and Vox often accuse the main left-wing parties, the PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem, which made up the previous government of the Generalitat, between 2015 and 2023, of being pan-Catalanist. Mazón reiterates in his interventions that the left-wing Consell tried to apply a “procés a la Valenciana” with its linguistic policies in defense and promotion of Valencian.

In response, the PP and Vox advocated the Law on Educational Freedom, which reduces the presence of Valencian and has been strongly contested by the Acadèmia Valenciana de la Llengua or the Universitat de València for favouring Castilian and banishing the concept of normalisation. The social use of Valencian in the private sphere fell eight points from 2015 to 2021, according to the Generalitat survey, which also recorded a six-point increase in writing and knowledge, thanks to its implementation in education. A large part of the Valencian right describes as Catalanists those who defend the linguistic unity between Catalan and Valencian, as postulated by the international academic community.

The Mazón government, which until a month ago governed in coalition with Vox, has not stopped making winks at the secessionist entities that consider Valencian and Catalan to be two different languages, contrary to philological criteria (the RAE dictionary defines Valencian as the “variety of Catalan that is spoken in a large part of the former kingdom of Valencia and is commonly considered to be their own language”). Mazón, however, spoke in Valencian in a good part of his interventions during his visit to Catalonia last March. Public aid from the Generalitat to entities such as Lo Rat Penat or the Real Academia de Cultura Valenciana has also increased, despite the fact that they use unofficial regulations, different from those established by the Acadèmia Valenciana de la Llengua, an institution that the Statute considers to be an official regulatory body, promoted at the time by the then Valencian president Eduardo Zaplana, of the PP, with the support of the PSPV-PSOE and the nationalists of the Bloc, the predecessor of Compromís, with the aim of putting an end to the linguistic conflict within Valencian society.