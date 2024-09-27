His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, received at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Tashkent, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as part of the official visit that His Highness is making at the head of a high-level delegation to discuss… Strengthening friendly relations and cooperation and expanding the scope of the comprehensive partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, in a way that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples..

His Excellency President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the accompanying delegation, expressing his appreciation for the visit, which reflects the UAE leadership’s keenness to strengthen the distinguished path of bilateral relations and advance efforts to develop ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to His Excellency President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and their Highnesses’ wishes to His Excellency good health and happiness, and to Uzbekistan and its friendly people further progress and prosperity..

His Highness stressed the depth of the established relations between the two friendly countries, which are based on bilateral cooperation and positive partnership in many fields, with a particular focus on government modernization and the development of political and economic relations, based on common visions and directions centered on creating a better future for future generations, and with the support of the leadership of the two countries to strengthen relations. And moving it to broader horizons for the benefit of their two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Technologies. His Excellency Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields were reviewed, especially strengthening bilateral cooperation in promoting the process of government modernization and digital transformation, stimulating innovation and expanding its societal impact. Developments in the strategic partnership in government modernization between the two countries were also discussed, and ways to expand the horizons of exchanging knowledge and experiences and the best… Practices in all areas of common interest.