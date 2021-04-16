A European and NATO security. This would be one of Zelensky’s claims in his three-way conversation with France and Germany, in the wake of escalating violence in the eastern Donbass region, where Russia is backing Ukrainian separatists and has deployed thousands of troops. According to Kiev, these hypothetical adhesions to both organizations would be in favor of the protection of Europe. Moscow, for its part, invited Macron and Merkel to incite Ukraine to a “de-escalation”.

President Volodimir Zelenski wants to be part of the European Union and NATO so that Ukraine, in the face of the dispute with Russia, can guarantee security, which can be extended to the entire continent.

This is the reason for the visit of the Ukrainian president to the Elysee Palace on April 16, according to what he told the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’, which interviewed him hours before working lunch with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who also participates in a videoconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We cannot stay indefinitely in the EU and NATO waiting room (…) The time has come to move to a higher speed, (the time has come) to invite ourselves,” Zelenski insisted during the interview. . also denouncing the Russian “violent aggression” against his country.

If the Ukrainian leader is presently in the Elysee, it is because in recent weeks Russia has deployed artillery and tens of thousands of soldiers – among them the 56th Air Assault Brigade that was in the Volgograd region – on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, the peninsula that it annexed in 2014. According to Kiev, Moscow would be looking for a minimum offense that justifies an armed action; while the Kremlin’s version is that it is conducting “military exercises” in response to NATO “threats” and Ukrainian “provocations.”

“It is time to stop talking and make decisions – Zelenski said again -. Europe’s security is depending on that of Ukraine (which) has made many sacrifices in terms of human lives.”

Only a “100% clear” Europe could fulfill the Ukrainian wish

Despite European misgivings towards Ukraine, and the risk of an escalation of war with Russia, the country is not small when it comes to claiming membership in the Atlantic Alliance. Nor to the European Union, which has required that its policy be “100% clear.”

“If we belong to the same family we have to live together. We cannot go out together as eternal boyfriends, we have to legalize our relationships, have children (…) from an allegorical point of view contemplate a common future,” reaffirmed the Ukrainian president .

This Friday, during the conversation between Zelensky and Macron, Russia declared that there were fewer violations of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where separatists sheltered by the country have been fighting the forces of the Ukrainian government since 2014.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that for now there was no reason to relax, and that Russia, with troops nearby, will continue to monitor the situation in the Donbass region.

It is there that violence has intensified since the beginning of the year, with more than 13,000 dead and close to a million and a half displaced, since the capture of the Crimean peninsula. In the midst of the conflict, Paris and Germany play a role of mediator with respect to Russia and Ukraine, called the ‘Normandy format’.







“All the work we do is to prevent an escalation (of violence), to reduce tensions,” the Elysee went on to point out, judging that “Ukraine’s sovereignty is threatened.”

Although, for Zelenski the ‘format’ is more than stopped by Russia, which “blocks everything”, even though Macron “is able to keep him on artificial respiration.” Something that for the Kremlin, as the country’s diplomat Maria Zakharova said, is a “propaganda campaign” and asks Germany and France to stop it, because it is about “troop movements that do not threaten anyone.” Rather, it invites them to “incite a de-escalation to Kiev.”

While Russia continues the tripartite encounter with an extra US pressure, due to economic sanctions imposed by the Joe Biden Administration, in addition to the expulsion of ten diplomats; the Ukrainian side does not have it better. Accession to NATO seems far away in the face of the power of Russia, which France wants to avoid provoking at all costs.

An entry to the European Union is also in question. “We can support Ukraine … but that does not mean membership, it is not a serious (contemplated) prospect,” Clément Beaune, the French secretary of state for European affairs, said on Thursday.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters