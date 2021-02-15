His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Republic of Ukraine, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, and senior officials accompanying the President, as part of his official visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation began the tour by visiting the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” recalling his legacy and wise approach that contributed to promoting culture, tolerance, coexistence and peace among various peoples of the world.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Youssef Al-Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned through one of the cultural specialists in the center about the mosque’s cultural message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other. Emerging from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center plays in introducing tolerant Islamic culture, and promoting civilizational communication between different cultures and peoples around the world.

They also learned about the history of the founding of the great edifice, the aesthetics of the mosque and the magnificence of Islamic architecture that was clearly evident in all its corners, and the unique holdings it contains, and the most wonderful art and engineering designs that the Islamic civilization has found throughout the ages in terms of different and varied designs of the mosque, to reflect the beauty Harmony and harmony of cultures in one creative work.

At the end of the visit, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ukraine was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light”, one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, which includes a number of snapshots and pictures of the “Spaces of Light” prize for photography that the center periodically organizes, highlighting the aesthetics Islamic architecture in the mosque, in addition to giving him a copy of the book “Houses of God” which deals with the history of mosques in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

It is noteworthy that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, enjoys the patronage and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center was established to be the nucleus of the cultural and intellectual movement centered around the mosque, based on value Cultural and patriotic values ​​that express the concepts and values ​​established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, those values ​​rooted in conscience and awareness, and which constitute an extension of the national identity inspired by the teachings of our true religion.