“Ukraine’s harvest this year is threatened to be reduced by half,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

“Our main goal is to avoid a global food crisis due to the Russian invasion. There are still alternative ways of delivering grain shipments,” he added.

On Friday, Zelensky said that his country was ready to start shipping grain from the Black Sea ports, and was waiting for the start signal from the United Nations and Turkey for export.

Kyiv and Moscow reached an agreement on the export of grain, which was signed on July 22 in Istanbul under the auspices of Turkey and the United Nations.

And last Wednesday, the Ukrainian Grain Export Coordination Center was inaugurated in Istanbul, under the agreement, which will take over the task of inspecting ships upon sailing and upon arrival in order to verify that they are not transferred to grain.

Global markets are suffering from severe shortages of agricultural crops, especially Ukrainian wheat, which have been stuck in ports due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine since February 24.

On July 23, after signing the agreement with Moscow, the Ukrainian president said that his country had shipments of grain ready for sale worth about ten billion dollars, and that his country had already harvested 6.5 million tons of the new year’s crop.

Ole Ustenko, the economic adviser to the Ukrainian president, said a few days ago that Ukraine has the ability to export 60 million tons of grain over the next nine months, but this period may extend to 24 months if its ports are not working properly.

A missile strike targeting the Ukrainian port of Odessa on the day after the signing of the Istanbul agreement threatened the success of this initiative, but Ukraine confirmed that it is continuing to work on resuming exports.