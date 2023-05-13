the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived this Saturday in Rome to meet with the Pope Francis and Italian leaderss, after receiving the news of important new military aid from Germany.

“An important visit to get closer to Ukraine’s victory,” Zelensky tweeted after his plane landed. in the military part of Ciampino airporton his first trip to Italy, member of the European Union and NATOsince the Russian invasion.

Italian security forces deployed a major operation in large sections of Rome for this visit that began with a meeting with the Italian president, Sergio Mattarellaand will continue with meetings with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the pope.

Despite a history of good relations with Russia, Italy has sent arms and financial aid to Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of its neighboring country in February 2022.

Italy has also supported Western sanctions against Russia.

As for the pope, this is the first meeting between Zelensky and Francis since the start of the war.

The Argentine supreme pontiff has not stopped calling for peace since the conflict began and two weeks ago he received the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, and the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Photo: QUIRINALE PRESS OFFICE / AFP

Germany to deliver more aid to Ukraine

According to German media reports, Zelensky could then head to Germany to meet on Sunday with the country’s officials, where he will receive the European Charlemagne Prize.

This visit would take place after the German government announced this Saturday that it is preparing a new military aid plan for Ukraine in the amount of 2,950 million dollars (about 2,700 million euros), which includes the delivery of tanks, armored vehicles and security systems. air defense.

We all want a speedy end to this heinous Russian war against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight.

“We all want a quick end to this heinous Russian war against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately it is not in sight. That is why Germany will provide all the help it can, for as long as it takes,” the minister said in a statement. of Defence, Boris Pistorius.

The aid package includes, among other weapons, 30 tanks plus Leopard-1 A5, 20 new Marder-type armored vehicles and more than a hundred other smaller armored vehicles.200 surveillance drones, four new Iris-T air defense systems and their launch platforms, anti-aircraft defense missiles, 18 Howitzer-type guns and ammunition.

It is, according to the weekly Der Spiegel, the most important arms supply package in Germany for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo PodolyakHe said on Saturday that German aid shows that Russia is “doomed to lose” the war.

Western countries have multiplied their announcements of military aid to Ukraine in recent days, which has provoked the ire of Moscow.

Russia described Friday as “extremely hostile”, the decision taken by the United Kingdom the day before to deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine, and accused the British government of seeking a “serious aggravation” of the conflict.

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench in Chasiv Yar, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff. AFP

New advances in Bakhmut

On the ground, the Ukrainian army affirmed this Saturday that it “advances” in “some areas” around the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting against Russian forces in the east of the country.

“Our soldiers are advancing in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and troops,” Ukrainian land forces commander Oleksander Syrsky said on Telegram.

Ukraine had claimed on Friday that it had retaken some tracts of territory near Bakhmut, while Russia had said it had repelled attacks along 95 kilometers of the eastern front, amid speculation that a Ukrainian counteroffensive was starting.

Those announcements of victorious operations mark a rebound in fighting, after months of relatively stable lines.

However, Zelensky said Thursday that his army needed more time to launch a full-scale counteroffensive. “We are mentally prepared,” but under the current conditions “we would lose a lot of people,” he said.

AFP