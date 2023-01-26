President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv expects to receive combat aircraft, artillery and long-range missiles from the West. He stated this on January 25 after the announcement of the West on the supply of tanks for Ukraine.

“I spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. We must also open the supply of long-range missiles for Ukraine, it is important – we must expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter the supply of aircraft for Ukraine, ”the Ukrainian president said in his video message on the Telegram channel.

Also, adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak, in an interview with Reuters, said that the Ukrainian government would insist on the transfer of Western fighters to the country after it received tanks. He believes that if Kyiv gets fighters, it will be a huge advantage for him on the battlefield.

This is not the first statement by the Ukrainian authorities about the supply of fighter jets. On January 25, Der Spiegel magazine reported that after the West promised to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnik requested fighter jets, warships and submarines.

On January 26, Jan Nolte, member of the Bundestag Defense Committee from the Alternative for Germany party, told Izvestia that Germany might decide to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv in the future. Such a solution will be possible if the use of Leopard 2 tanks in a few months does not bring the desired success.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.