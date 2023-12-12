It is a regrettable image in Turkey in which the internationally renowned referee, Umut Meler, was attacked during the Ankaragücü vs Rizespor match. The president of the local team punched him and other people also kicked him after fans invaded the field.
President Koca and two others were arrested following the incident, which quickly gained global attention and scrutiny.
The Turkish Football Federation has had to take the measure that all professional leagues in the country are postponed until further notice: “We strongly condemn the vile and inhuman attack against Halil Umut Meler, a FIFA licensed referee, by unknown criminals after the Super League match,” reflected the Turkish Federation in its statement.
“The Board of Directors of the Federation has decided to postpone the matches of all leagues without a date,” the note says.
All this happened in the Ankaragücü vs Rizespor match, which ended in a 1-1 draw after Rizespor tied the match at 90+7. The home fans had protested a second yellow card to striker Ali Sowe in the 50th minute, a Rizespor player was also sent off in the 90+5. After the final whistle, the president of Ankaragücü, Faruk Koca, went down to the green and punched the match referee in the face, an attack that was joined by several people and left a regrettable and sad image of Umut Meler lying on the ground. ground being attacked until, thanks to police intervention, these attacks stopped.
“This attack was not committed only against Halil Umut Meler, but against all participants in Turkish football,” the Federation says today.
“All punitive measures will be applied against those responsible and the instigators of this attack. The club responsible, the president of the club, the directors and those who attacked Halil Umut Meler will be punished in the most serious way,” he promises.
“All those who encourage attacks on referees are complicit in this crime: club presidents, managers, coaches, players and television commentators,” adds the TFF note.
