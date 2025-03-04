

03/04/2025



Updated at 4:20 p.m.





In Tragsatec they knew that Jéssica Rodríguez, the ex -partner of the Minister of Transportation and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, did not go to his job. The people in charge of controlling their functions treated several times to contact … With the Jéssica and They put them in fact in fact with the client company which entrusted through Tragsatec the commission for which he was hired without this manifesting his discomfort for the situation.

«From the entity in charge it never questioned that this person was not fulfilling their functions, The hours made were accredited And the corresponding certification was paid normally, “said the president of the Tragsa Group, Jesús Casas, in a letter sent on Tuesday to the company’s employees to give explanations throughout the controversy created around the Jéssica case, which follows that the ex -partner of Ábalos received a salary of the public company for six months without attending a single day to its place of work. “Incurring all this that the company that the client would be satisfied with the work done,” he concludes.

The first official explanation of the president of the Tragsa group to the scandal of the hiring and payment of a salary without working From Jéssica Rodríguez, he excerned through Tragsatec and points to the company that made the commission for which she was hired, whose identity has not yet transcended. The president of the Tragsa group advances some of the conclusions of the internal audit carried out, still ongoing, to clarify the situation and explain that “the hiring would have been carried out after an open call published on the web and after a selection process attending to criteria of equality, merit and capacity” and that, therefore, the performance of Tragsatec was according to its procedures.

