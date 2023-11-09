His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities, received at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, His Eminence Dr. Shawqi Allam, Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Head of the General Secretariat of Fatwa Houses and Bodies in the World. The two parties discussed common issues and future cooperation projects between the Council and the General Secretariat of Fatwa Houses and Bodies, as well as spreading the values ​​of peace, tolerance, coexistence, humanity and brotherhood in a way that serves Muslims around the world and all of humanity.

The two sides also discussed ways to formulate scientific, academic and rehabilitation programs to confront the ideology of extremism and isolationism, through serious work to achieve contemporary jurisprudence within tolerant Islamic law, in a manner consistent with the circumstances of the members of Muslim communities in the countries in which they live, and striving to enhance the positive role of Muslims in different parts of the world.

His Excellency welcomed the visit of His Eminence the Mufti, where he informed him of the council’s programs and activities, and its role in enabling Muslim communities to integrate positively into their countries, to achieve harmony between commitment to religion and belonging to the homeland. His Excellency stressed that the World Council of Muslim Communities looks forward to further cooperation with the General Secretariat for the role of fatwas in the world. Praising the organization and successful hosting of the Secretariat’s eighth global conference, which was held last October in Cairo under the title “The Fatwa and the Challenges of the Third Millennium.”