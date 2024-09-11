Chavismo has received with anger the decision of the Spanish Congress to approve a proposal for the Spanish Government to recognize Edmundo González, the opposition candidate who is seeking asylum in that country, as the elected and legitimate president of Venezuela. In an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, the matter voted on hours earlier in Madrid was discussed and Jorge Rodríguez, head of Parliament and one of the main political operators of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, has responded harshly to the decision and has asked for a resolution to be approved to urge Venezuela to break relations with Spain. “Let all diplomatic, commercial and consular relations be broken immediately, let all representatives of the Government of Spain leave here.” In his speech, Rodríguez has even asked for flights between the two countries to cease.

Rodríguez has described as a tragicomedy the recognition given with 177 votes in favor to the Venezuelan opposition candidate who has published the official minutes showing that he won with 67% of the votes, while Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed president by the National Electoral Council (CNE) without yet presenting the complete results, a month and a half before the elections. “We are in the presence of a case in which history happens as a tragedy and repeats itself as a tragicomedy. It is inconceivable that there are human beings with a level of intelligence who would think of repeating in such a short period of time one of the greatest political, diplomatic, and interventionist errors that has ever occurred in the history of the planet,” he said.

Spain granted political asylum to González Urrutia after the politician spent more than a month holed up in the Dutch embassy in Caracas, harassed by the prosecution and the Supreme Court, both under the control of Chavismo. An arrest warrant had been issued against him for crimes such as conspiracy, usurpation of functions, falsification of documents and sabotage – without any evidence having been presented for any of these charges – which are what ultimately forced him into exile. After landing in Madrid, the Chavista prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, announced that the case opened against Edmundo would be closed.

The Spanish government had until now maintained a rather discreet role in the crisis unleashed in Venezuela after the elections, but it has put itself in the foreground again by granting asylum to Edmundo González, the virtual winner of the presidential elections on July 28. Spain has thus joined Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, the main Latin American left-wing powers that have been trying for a month to get Maduro to sit at a negotiating table and accept the will of the polls, where everything seems to indicate that the opposition won by a large margin over Chavismo. With this move that changes the entire negotiating table, Maduro wanted to settle the matter with the exile of Edmundo González, as if the doubts about his victory ended here. In fact, yesterday he moderated the rude tone that he usually uses when referring to his rival at the polls and wished him the best of luck in his new life. The debate in the Spanish Congress, however, has infuriated the Chavista leadership. “Delcy, call your friend the Spanish foreign minister and explain to him, show him the Act of Independence of July 5 and show him Simon Bolivar’s report on the Battle of Carabobo so that he knows that Venezuela is and will be irremediably free, sovereign, independent of Madrid, Spain and the entire world,” said the head of state, in an event broadcast by the state channel VTV.