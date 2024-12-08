The president of the Valencia Provincial Council recognizes in ‘Salvados’ that Mazón arrived late to Cecopi: “I believe it and he believes it for sure”

The La Sexta program ‘Salvados’ directed by journalist Gonzo has broadcast this Sunday its second installment about the tragic DANA that has claimed 222 lives in the province of Valencia.

The Valencia Provincial Council closed its work centers due to DANA six hours before the SMS alert to the population

After analyzing the situation of the affected towns a week ago with a large number of testimonies from neighbors, in this case we have delved into the political management of that fateful October 29, with protagonists such as the president of the Valencia Provincial Council of the PP, Vicent Mompó, and with the mayors of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón (PP), of Alfafar, Juan Ramón Adsuara (PP), of Cullera, Jordi Mayor (PSPV), of Riba-roja, Robert Raga (PSPV) and with the mayor of Catarroja, Lorena Silvent (PSPV). Journalists such as the news director of À Punt, Iván Esteve, or the deputy director of the Valencian edition of elDiario.es, Sergi Pitarch, have also contributed information and data.

In response to questions from Gonzo, Mompó stated that the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, made a mistake by having lunch that day with a Valencian journalist on a day when the entire province of Valencia was on a red notice due to torrential rains issued by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) from early in the morning and with alerts for the risk of overflowing of the Magro River and the Poyo ravine from 12:20 p.m. activated by Emergencies of the Generalitat at the request of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ). This whole situation led the University of Valencia to suspend all its activity, even a day before, and the Valencia Provincial Council to send all its employees home at 2:00 p.m.

However, the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) did not meet until 5:00 p.m., Mazón arrived after 7:30 p.m. and the alert to citizens’ cell phones was not launched until 8:12 p.m., with the majority of municipalities already flooded. .

“Of course I think it was a mistake for Mr. Mazón to leave for food. I am very convinced that President Mazón also thinks that it was a mistake to go out for food, today; But I want to think and I think so because I know him and I have seen him suffer at my side that that same day he made that decision he made it because he thought that what happened was not going to happen,” said the president of the provincial corporation.

Mompó explained that they sent the officials of the Provincial Council home at 2:00 p.m. because they have “an action protocol, not even I myself press the button for people to go home, but rather the staff activates that protocol at any time.” continue and since we were on red alert they rightly decided to send a message to the workers to go home.” Regarding the Cecopi call at 5:00 p.m., he commented that he wants to think “that with all the technicians there are, it would be called when at that moment it was considered appropriate; Obviously, seeing the information we have today, it should have been done much earlier.”

Gonzo has focused on the live connection that À Punt made at 6:10 p.m. in which the Poyo ravine is seen completely overflowing in Chiva, a flow that would end up flooding the entire Horta Sud. However, the message alert to citizens was not sent until 8:12 p.m. In this regard, Mompó explained that the Cecopi did not have the broadcast of À Punt on and has acknowledged that he did have this information because the deputy responsible for firefighters had transferred it to him after speaking with the mayor of Chiva: “I think that I did not transfer that information to Cecopi [Mompó estaba en la reunión]”I also do not know if the same deputy transferred it directly or if that information was already in Cecopi, I would not know how to answer him, if I did not transfer it it is because that information was already available.”

The president of the provincial corporation has highlighted that the CHJ only intervened when asked and that “at no time” did anyone in Cecopi pay attention to the automatic emails that were sent from the Confederation when the rain and water thresholds were exceeded. flows. However, he has stated that he understands that “some technical committee” should be aware of the real-time information that the CHJ provides on its website about the situation of flows and rain gauges.

Asked about the call he made to Mazón in the afternoon from Cecopi, Mompó explained that he conveyed his concern about things that they did not like, “that were taking time or that did not fit with the Cecopi meeting” and that he does not remember what Mazón told him about that call: “We asked him about the alert, about whether the message was intended to alert a part of the province, complete regions, or the entire province. We had to make decisions to alert the population. “The call was a little before 7:00 p.m.”

Regarding Mazón’s arrival at Cecopi at 7:30 p.m., Mompó has acknowledged that he arrived late for the meeting: “I believe it and he believes it for sure, I am convinced that if President Mazón could go back he would do everything he It is in his power to avoid this catastrophe and if he could go back he would have stopped what he was doing and come to Cecopi, but he can no longer do that. I’m sure he regrets not being there that day, but it is something that has happened and that cannot be changed. I’m sure that will always haunt him, that he would have wanted to be there. I don’t think it would have changed anything, but it would have changed for him personally.”

Mazón maintained his agenda despite the fact that early in the morning the situation was already very complicated in Utiel, where the Magro River overflowed at noon, as reported by the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón: “There are five families that loved ones have lost and I carry them deep inside. They are Ángel, Enrique, Annunciación, Colombina, Julia and María, six people. Every time I think about it, my hair stands on end because what goes from making a decision to having made another, I wouldn’t be here now, I couldn’t be here. If we had not made that decision (suspending classes) that day would possibly have been tragic for the Utiel region. There are 400 boys and girls of 14, 15, 16, 17 years old. “That would have been a catastrophe.”

At this point, Gonzo has recovered the interview in La Ser of the professor of Human Geography and former general secretary of the PSPV, Joan Romero, who commented after DANA that he has a very close relative who works as a teacher in Utiel and that he would never be “close enough” grateful to the mayor of Utiel who on Tuesday [29 de octubre] At 7:15 in the morning he said that the educational centers were not opening in his municipality.”

Gabaldón, asked by Gonzo if he thinks he saved lives, answered that it was “a correct decision”, taking into account that the Department of Education did not give instructions to suspend classes and it was some of the municipalities at risk that made the decision on their own. initiative. Regarding Mazón’s meal at a time when Utiel was flooding, he commented: “I want to think that no one told him that Utiel was flooding and therefore that was his agenda, he had that work lunch, I can’t think of anything else.” in the head.”

The intervention of the mayor of Alfafar, the popular Juan Ramón Adsuarua, has also been striking: “Someone should have given an alert or notified the city councils. After 6:00 p.m. we did not receive any notice. “Today I am not prepared to judge political actions, it is not good for my health.” This statement confirms what was reported by this newspaper regarding the fact that Emergencies of the Generalitat, the entity that must notify the mayors in case of risk, did not do so. In fact, he did not have the telephone numbers of the municipal officials updated.

The deputy director of the Valencian edition of elDiario.es, Sergi Pitarch, has stated that Mazón, as president of the Generaitat, made a statement that morning on October 29 during an event to present a tourist quality certificate that “trivializes the situation because the information that arrived said that the floods were out of the ordinary.” Mazón stated at that time that the storm was moving to the Cuenca mountain range and that at 6:00 p.m. its intensity would decrease. In addition, he highlighted that the Generalitat had its own information on the situation of the Poyo ravine: “At 12:58 p.m., Emergencies sent a unit of forest firefighters to measure the Poyo ravine, they had three units in the Magro river and one in the Poyo ravine. Support measuring flow rates. “Those firefighters were demobilized at 7:30 p.m.”

The news director of À Punt, Iván Esteve, recalled that that day when À Punt broadcast the ravages of DANA live with special programming, “hundreds of people tried to contact 112, but they couldn’t and they “They called for us to rescue them.”

The mayor of Cullera, Jordi Mayor, explained that a day before, on October 28, he suspended classes in the municipality because his advisors told him that the rains “were going to be historic.” Regarding the Cecopi call at 5:00 p.m., he commented that he had been in other emergencies as mayor and that he was used to “the Cecopi being something permanent even days before the emergencies occurred.”

The tragedy on television: alerts, Utiel flooded and one missing while the Consell maintained its agenda



The mayor of Catarroja, Lorena Silvent, recalled that at 6:30 p.m. the head of the Local Police called her to tell her that the barrage was overflowing in the lower part, in the industrial estate: “The next call in 10 minutes It was enough to say that the ravine had overflowed. We had no time to react, the Police patrol with its public address system began to warn and in a matter of half an hour the town was flooded. “In the lowest part, two meters high.”