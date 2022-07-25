American leader Joe Biden spoke about his health and the ability to sleep for two nights. He told reporters on Monday, July 25, during a virtual meeting with corporate executives, which discussed the ongoing shortage of semiconductors in the country.

“I feel great. I slept two full nights, ”Biden quotes The Straits Times.

Since Biden’s wife Jill was out of town, the head of the White House said his dog nuzzled him in the chest on Monday morning and woke him up.

“I feel myself good. Is that the voice is still hoarse, ”he added about his well-being.

He said he hopes to return to work in person later this week, but is already working full-time at the residence from about 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden’s symptoms “are almost completely gone.”

“At the moment, he notes only some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” it said. note Dr. O’Connor.

The doctor reiterated that Biden’s lungs remained clear and he responded well to Paxlovid treatment. Over the weekend, the doctor noted that the cough and pain in the body of the American president had decreased, he did not have shortness of breath.

Last Thursday, July 21, Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The president’s attending physician said that Biden’s characteristic symptoms are a runny nose, fatigue and a dry cough.

White House Coordinator for the fight against the spread of coronavirus Ashish Jha said that the risk of a severe course of the disease infected with COVID-19 Biden is extremely low.