American leader Joe Biden said that pro-Iranian militias in Syria were planning to launch new attacks on American troops, according to the White House website.

The politician confirmed that the blow was delivered on his orders. He stressed that these groups were involved in the recent attacks on the military in Iraq. According to Biden, one of them was committed on February 15 in Erbil, several Americans were injured.

The United States launched an airstrike against the facility, which is being used by Iranian-backed paramilitaries in eastern Syria. The airstrike was reportedly ordered by Biden.

This measure, as explained in the Pentagon, was a response to the recent attacks against the US military and coalition troops in Iraq. The actions of the United States were condemned by Syria, Iran, Venezuela and the Russian Federation.