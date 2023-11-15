His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited the activities of the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow 2023, which is being held at Al Maktoum International Airport.

During his tour of the pavilions of a number of national and international companies and the outdoor spaces designated for display, His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations, technologies and solutions in the field of aviation, space and defense that contribute to shaping the features of the future of the global aviation sector and exploring opportunities to benefit from them in addition to supporting sustainability efforts in the aviation industry and contributing to Reducing carbon emissions.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the exhibitors and listened to an explanation from them about their displayed advanced technologies and innovations, in addition to the latest civil and military aircraft, air defense systems, developments in the field of using sustainable aviation fuel, and other contributions. His Highness wished success to all participants in the exhibition.

His Highness the President of the State stressed that the volume of participation in the 18th session of the Dubai Airshow and the continuous success it has achieved since its inception reflects the position that the UAE enjoys as an influential partner in the aviation industry in the world.

He pointed out that the exhibition is a global platform that brings together decision-makers, sector leaders, experts and stakeholders who discuss the latest innovative solutions and future trends in developing the world of aviation and creating a better future for this sector. He stressed that the aviation sector represents one of the most important vital fields that stimulate and support the growth of many sectors related to this industry. And its prosperity in the UAE.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office.