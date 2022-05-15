According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received condolences from French President Emmanuel Macron, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, Kassem Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, Waffle Ramkalawn, President of Seychelles, and Vice President Venkaya Naidu of India.

The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons of the late and the general Al Nahyan family and to the people of the UAE in the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, stressing that “he was a wise and inspiring leader who was loved and respected by all for the values ​​​​of tolerance, peace and openness that he established, which made his country a model of coexistence, stability and the path of its renaissance.” Appreciated all over the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also accepted condolences from Sheikhs, officials, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of a number of bodies and authorities in the country.

He also received congratulations for the “confidence placed in him by the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation to complete its inspiring journey that was started by the founders, and for those who followed their approach in work and sincerity to the elevation and prestige of the state.”

The Head of State expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings shown by the leaders towards the UAE and its people in their affliction, and thanked them for congratulating them on his assumption of the presidency, wishing them continued health and wellness and their peoples and countries continued prosperity and stability.