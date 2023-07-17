His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Isozaki Yoshihiko, Deputy Chief of the Japanese Cabinet Court, exchanged six memorandums of understanding and agreements – during the ceremony held at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi – It included the following:

Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Memorandum between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

A memorandum of cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Memorandum on space activities for peaceful purposes between the Emirates Space Agency, the Japanese Cabinet Office, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

A joint declaration of intent between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan regarding the establishment of an accelerator program for energy and industry security.

Joint statement on climate action.

The two countries also announced, within the framework of the official visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to the UAE, the signing of about 23 memorandums and agreements between many agencies and institutions in the government and private sectors in the two countries, which included the sectors of sustainability, renewable energy, health, space sciences, technology and the environment, as well as transportation and infrastructure. Infrastructure, industry and other vital areas.