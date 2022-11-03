The president of the Student Council of the University of Murcia (CEUM), Eva Garcés de Los Fayos López, announced her resignation on Wednesday after 328 days in office. In this way, she expressed her wish not to renew her candidacy for the next academic year 2022/2023. By way of gratitude, the PCEO student of the master’s degree in Teacher Training and Educational Psychology wrote a farewell letter to all of her colleagues in which she explained the reasons that led her to make this decision.

“This is possibly one of the most difficult letters I have had to write to date. If there is something that costs us human beings, it is saying goodbye. Saying goodbye to what has been our day-to-day life is very complicated because it means that nothing will ever be the same again. It’s time to start over from the beginning, and that’s scary, “said Eva Garcés in the first lines.

In 2021, the reform of the Statutes of the Student Council was approved, which established that the term of the presidency would be two years with a motion of confidence after one year had passed. Complying with the agenda, a plenary session should be convened in December. However, it will not take place as planned, since “after a long period of reflection and firmly believing that my program has been fulfilled in the best possible way, today I make the decision to present my resignation and consequently not renew my mandate for the next academic year 2022/2023”, explained the former president.

“For me, my mandate has ended and therefore I understand that it is my time to say goodbye and let new people take over,” continued Eva Garcés. In addition, she wanted to emphasize that she feels “very happy because I know that we have done everything we have been able to do with the cards we have had”, to which she added that “I do not know if I have done it right or wrong. What I am clear about is that what I have done has always been thinking about what I thought would be best for the student body. I have put all my effort, work and time into giving.

The former president concluded this letter by thanking all her colleagues for having accompanied her on this path that “sometimes has been difficult” and assuring that “it is not a see you always, it is a see you later.”