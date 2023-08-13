Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, urged the youth in the UAE to adhere to the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, to preserve the constants on which it is based, and to respect its customs and traditions. He called on them to take positive examples in their lives because of their impact on building Their personalities, formation, directing their behavior, and preparing them to be good individuals in society.

His Highness, the President of the State, also stressed the need to preserve and strengthen family ties, and be kind to parents and take care of them, which are at the core of the teachings of our true religion.

His Highness said, yesterday, via the “X platform”: “I was pleased to meet my young sons in the Emirates. On the occasion of (International Youth Day), I invite them to be present in the various fields of national action, as they are the main engine of the development and development process in the country..and I urge them to adhere to the values ​​of our society and preserve its national constants.

His Highness, during his meeting with a number of his young sons at the Qasr Al-Bahr Council on the occasion of International Youth Day, exchanged patriarchal conversations and talked with them about their ideas, aspirations and visions, praising what he heard from them of proposals and ideas that reflect their awareness of issues of concern to the country in its present and future, stressing that the UAE is looking into For good quality ideas.

His Highness also stressed the role of youth in preserving the reputation and good image of the UAE, which made it appreciated and respected by the countries of the world. His Highness, the President of the State, said: The UAE is advancing at a fast and great pace..and this is closely related to the clarity of its vision, the definition of its strategy, and the speed with which decisions are taken in a timely manner, indicating that the state believes in the important role of youth in contributing to advancing its progress and achieving its visions. .

His Highness added, “The world is in a state of constant change and there are many challenges facing it.. However, the UAE has a clear vision for the long-term future that it follows and works to achieve with the zeal, determination and capabilities of its people.”

Crisis challenge

His Highness said: The challenge of crises, such as “Corona”, prompted the UAE to strive to take advantage of technology to find innovative solutions to meet the challenges of food and water security, by starting to implement qualitative initiatives for water desalination and rice and wheat cultivation according to the latest technological methods, indicating that The UAE is looking forward to making an unprecedented quantum leap in this regard to achieve food security.

In conclusion, His Highness expressed his wishes for success for the youth in the UAE in achieving their aspirations and serving their society and country.