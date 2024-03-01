His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, witnessed the announcement of a partnership between the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” and the American “XPRIZE” Foundation, aiming to launch the “XPRIZE Competition to Reduce Water Scarcity,” which the initiative will fund with $150. million dollars, and includes prizes worth a total of $119 million to motivate innovators around the world to provide and develop effective and sustainable solutions to enhance the efficiency and cost of water desalination technologies.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said on this occasion that the solutions currently available to address the water scarcity crisis are insufficient to avoid the consequences of this growing problem, and therefore the urgent need arises to innovate new and effective solutions, pointing out that The “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” seeks to enhance cooperation and work with various international partners to explore these new and sustainable solutions and innovations, prove their feasibility, and apply them with the highest possible levels of efficiency.

The partnership announcement ceremony, which took place at the site of the first water reservoir in Abu Dhabi, the historic “Naqa Bin Ateej”, was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khaldun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials. .

The Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative, which is dedicated to confronting the urgent challenge of water scarcity worldwide, seeks to highlight the importance of this problem at the international level and provide effective and innovative solutions to the challenges posed by water scarcity on societies, companies, and countries around the world. It also works to enhance international cooperation and accelerate the development process. Innovative and sustainable technological solutions, tested and used effectively in communities suffering from the effects and consequences of water scarcity, in addition to increasing investments aimed at overcoming this global challenge.

The global water scarcity crisis represents a growing challenge that directly affects individuals and societies around the world. Studies show that nearly four billion people are suffering from the problem of water scarcity for at least a month annually.

The factors of water scarcity are multiple, including increasing population growth and demographic changes, infrastructure and governance challenges, in addition to environmental pollution and climate change. In the absence of effective solutions, the global water scarcity crisis is expected to have dire consequences, including the loss of lives, worsening humanitarian crises, and food insecurity. , forced mass migrations, increasing political unrest, as well as the potential for armed conflicts over water. It is the responsibility of governments, private sector companies, researchers, entrepreneurs, charities, international organizations and individuals to play a vital and effective role in addressing the broad impacts of water scarcity.

For his part, Peter Diamandis, Director General, Founder and CEO of the Board of Directors of the “XPRIZE” Foundation, said that the “XPRIZE” competition to reduce water scarcity represents a global call for scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to transform water scarcity into abundance by employing technical convergence and accelerated development to address this problem. The serious global problem, pointing out that the competition is the largest and first of its kind to date, which focuses on finding innovative and sustainable solutions for water desalination, extracting ocean water and converting it into fresh water in a sustainable and equitable manner for all.

The partnership with the “XPRIZE” Foundation, which specializes in designing large-scale competitions to address the most prominent challenges facing humanity, contributes to stimulating technological innovation and finding applicable solutions derived from public contributions, with the aim of creating a future that ensures abundant water for all.

The launch of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” is part of broader efforts led by the UAE at the international level to address the problem of global water scarcity, which included publishing a detailed discussion paper on this topic in September 2023 entitled “Cascading Repercussions: Water Scarcity, the Hidden Threat to World Security and Prosperity.” “.

This discussion paper, which can be downloaded from the website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is an open global call to all members of the international community to act urgently and take more decisive and coordinated action by working together in new ways and methods to confront this worsening challenge.

Additional information about the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” can be obtained through the website (www.mbzwi.ae), and more information about the “X Prize” competition to reduce water scarcity, and all the details and conditions of the competition, can be obtained through the website. Email: (www.xprize.org/water).