His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today visited his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi, who is on a private visit to the country.

His Highness and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa exchanged friendly talks and discussed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their shared keenness to continue strengthening them for the good of their two brotherly peoples.

The meeting also touched on the continuous progress witnessed by cooperation relations at all levels and the importance of enhancing joint work to serve the development priorities of the two countries, based on the fraternal ties and their vision to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

It was also attended by His Highness Lieutenant-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, and a number of officials.