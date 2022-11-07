His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, visited the exhibition area and side events that are held on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP27”, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

During his tour in a number of pavilions, His Highness was briefed on project models and the latest innovations and products in the field of facing the effects of climate change and promoting sustainable climate action, in addition to success stories, environmental experiences, and artistic and musical performances aimed at raising awareness of the issue of climate change.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with the participants. He listened to an explanation of their most important innovations and proposals in the field of environmental work and confronting the effects of climate change.. In addition to the most prominent topics and issues they discuss during the workshops and seminars held on the sidelines of COP 27, His Highness praised the quality of ideas. The innovative ideas presented by the participants in this important international event and the importance of the topics covered by the workshops and seminars, and the search for sustainable solutions to them in supporting the efforts of collective environmental action in facing the common challenges that the world is witnessing.

His Highness also praised the level of organizing the conference, exhibitions and accompanying events, in addition to the level of international participation, which highlights the capabilities that sisterly Egypt possesses in organizing such international events according to the highest international standards.

His Highness’ tour included the pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he met His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and they exchanged friendly fraternal conversations.

The tour also included the pavilions of the United Nations and the UAE, where His Highness met the participants in the country’s pavilion representing various authorities and institutions that showcase a number of initiatives and projects in the fields of clean energy and environmental work.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan Adviser on special affairs in the presidential office.