His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, visited Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Afghan Prime Minister, to check on his health, as he is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates..

For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation for the generous gesture of His Highness the President of the State, praising the UAE’s ongoing historic role in providing humanitarian support to the Afghan people through implementing development projects and supporting reconstruction and development in Afghanistan..