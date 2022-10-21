His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today visited His Excellency Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, at his home.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with His Excellency Muhammad Al-Shurafa and members of his family and the attendees who welcomed His Highness, the President of the State, expressing their great happiness and pride in His Highness’ visit and their appreciation for his constant keenness to communicate with the people of the country and his interest in consolidating the authentic social values ​​that characterize the UAE society.