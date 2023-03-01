A number of new UAE ambassadors appointed to friendly countries were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi, expressed his wishes for success to the new ambassadors in their duties, and His Highness urged them to work tirelessly to consolidate the good friendship relations that unite the UAE and friendly countries, and to build on the strong ties they have established. It was established over decades to strengthen partnerships and mutual interests between the UAE and these countries.

Hussain Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the State Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Muhammad Saeed Salem Al Neyadi, the State Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, Dr. Nariman Muhammad Sharif Abdullah Al Mulla, the State Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, and Hazza Ahmed Khamis Sultan Al Kaabi, the State Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, were sworn in.

For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the precious trust placed in them by His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, stressing their pride in representing the UAE and working sincerely and diligently to achieve its national interests.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali. Mohammed Al-Sayegh, and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar.

