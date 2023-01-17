His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, Qasim Jomart Tokayev, discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them to broader horizons in various fields that serve their mutual interests, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

At the beginning of the meeting, which took place yesterday, at Qasr Al-Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State welcomed the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and congratulated him on the occasion of the New Year, wishing him a new year full of happiness and success, and that Kazakhstan would enjoy growth, prosperity and stability, looking forward to the visit. A profound influence in enriching aspects of bilateral cooperation and pushing forward the relations of the two countries.

His Highness the President of the State affirmed that the relations of the two countries have been distinguished during more than 30 years of strength and understanding since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, indicating that the agreement that took place during October 2021 to establish a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries represents an essential and important step in the path of Bilateral relations during the coming years, especially in light of the great opportunities available to both countries in the fields of energy, trade, space, technology, tourism and others.

His Highness referred to the fruitful cooperation in the field of renewable energy, as the two countries signed agreements in this field with about six billion dollars during the year 2021, and the two countries have plans to achieve carbon neutrality in the UAE 2050 and Kazakhstan in 2060.

His Highness expressed his aspiration for the active participation of Kazakhstan in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which will be hosted by the UAE during the current year.

His Highness affirmed that the two countries share their approach calling for peace and stability in the world and resolving problems and crises, no matter how difficult they may be, through dialogue and diplomatic means, in addition to promoting the values ​​of cooperation and brotherhood among the peoples of the world for the benefit of the future of future generations.

For his part, Qasim Jomart Tokayev expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he received and the accompanying delegation, stressing that the results of his visit to the country will be a strong impetus to develop and deepen relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates is a key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East and the Arab world, and has supported Kazakhstan since its independence, and that the Kazakh people will not forget this support, especially the great role of the UAE in establishing the new capital of Kazakhstan, which is a symbol of sincere friendship between the two countries. .

Tokayev said that last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and during this period relations deepened and rose to new levels.

He added that there is a constructive partnership and strong political dialogue between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and that this visit is very important for his country and new projects in the future will be in the interest of the two countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two sides affirmed the two countries’ endeavor to develop their relations, especially in the economic, trade, investment, tourism, energy, and other aspects of cooperation that serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

They also stressed the importance of supporting peace initiatives and achieving stability and security in the region and the world, in addition to consolidating the concepts of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence among different peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the paths of cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and opportunities to diversify it in various investment, economic and development fields, renewable energy, and other aspects that contribute to achieving the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness and the President of Kazakhstan also discussed a number of issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the importance of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is a global platform that contributes to stimulating climate action and efforts to accelerate sustainable development around the world.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qasim Jomart Tokayev witnessed the announcement of a number of memorandums of understanding and agreements between the UAE and Kazakhstan, aimed at developing aspects of cooperation and consolidating relations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, Qasim Jomart Tokayev, who is on an official visit to the country. To the podium of honor and the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played, while the artillery fired 21 rounds and a group of honor guards lined up to salute the guest president.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• “The two countries share their approach calling for peace and stability in the world and resolving problems and crises, regardless of their difficulty, through dialogue.”

Kasym Tokayev:

• “There is a constructive partnership and strong political dialogue between the UAE and Kazakhstan. During this period, relations deepened and rose to new levels.”