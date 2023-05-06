His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the celebration held by the Armed Forces on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of its unification, which coincided with May 6, 1976.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “I was pleased with the participation of our armed forces in celebrating their unification day .. a national day in the march of the union and the renaissance of the Emirates .. I congratulate all the members of this ancient institution, and I pray to God Almighty for mercy for the founding leaders who made this historic decision.”

The celebration witnessed various paragraphs expressing pride and pride in this precious national occasion, and praising the historic decision to unify the armed forces, which is one of the most important decisions taken in the history of the UAE and its march to strengthen the pillars of its union, and to preserve its gains, role and humanitarian positions in support of peace and stability, as well as recalling the efforts of the late His Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, are among the founding leaders who took this historic decision and laid the foundation for a strong, dear nation that looks forward to the future with confidence and ambition.

His Highness was received upon his arrival in the Abu Mraikha area, which witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces, the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces.

His Highness shook hands with senior and retired military leaders, and exchanged cordial conversations with them on this precious occasion.

His Highness also congratulated a number of military and civilians who received medals from the Armed Forces, in appreciation of their efforts in military operations.

The senior leaders of the Armed Forces presented a souvenir to His Highness, the President of the State, which was a model of the “Abu Marikha” headquarters, a symbol of the anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces.

On this occasion, His Highness congratulated the current and former members of the armed forces in its various branches, and saluted them and appreciated them, and valued their patriotic role and sincere giving to protect the country’s development process and preserve its national gains.

The ceremony was also attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials in the country and commanders of the armed forces in its various branches.

