His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received the UAE ambassadors and representatives of its representative missions abroad, participating in the seventeenth forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the title “The United Arab Emirates…a bright present and a promising future”… accompanying them His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, which took place in the Council of the Bahr Palace, His Highness welcomed the delegation of Emirati diplomats, appreciating the efforts they make, each in his position, in serving their country and people.

His Highness, the President of the State, stressed the importance of the role of the UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad in conveying the country’s civilized image and strengthening its approach based on building strong relations of friendship, mutual respect and trust, and establishing strategic partnerships with various countries of the world to serve the country’s national interests and enhance its position at various levels.

It is noteworthy that the “Annual Ambassadors Forum”, which lasts until the ninth of February, at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, includes more than 25 sessions in which a number of ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, heads of state representative missions abroad and directors of departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation participate. In addition to representatives of a number of government institutions and agencies in the country from various sectors.. while it deals with major axes in politics, economy, education, science, advanced technology and the technological path of the state in addition to climate action and environmental protection, as well as future plans to serve the strategy of the UAE government and other issues.