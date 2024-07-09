His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi the ten winners of the individual category of the “Nafis” Award in its second session 2023-2024.. in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed

Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Competitiveness Council.

On this occasion, His Highness congratulated the award winners, wishing them success in continuing their excellence. He expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the success partners in supporting the objectives of the UAE Competitiveness Council and the state’s vision towards Emiratisation targets in the private sector..

His Highness exchanged conversations with the winners and listened to an explanation of their experiences and success stories in working in the private sector, in addition to their achievements and initiatives that qualified them to win the award..

His Highness the President of the State stressed the leadership’s keenness to encourage national cadres to continue their excellence in the private sector in various professional fields and specializations, in a way that enhances their role in this important sector and contributes to advancing the wheel of sustainable economic development in the country, in addition to motivating private institutions that contribute to enhancing the participation of Emirati cadres and establishing a culture of excellence and competition in the labor market and appreciating the efforts of these institutions in supporting the leadership’s initiatives regarding Emiratisation..

His Highness said that the role of the government and private sectors is integrated and explained that the private sector is an important tributary to the country’s economy and a major partner in achieving its ambitious development vision and developing its national economic system..

His Excellency Ghanem Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, presented, in the presence of a number of the Council’s officials, an explanation of a number of the Council’s programmes and projects, including the “Nafis” Award, its categories, evaluation stages and selection of winners from the individuals and establishments category in the second round of the award..

For their part, the winners expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State, stressing their keenness to continue the path of excellence to achieve the leadership’s vision and ambitions in empowering youth in the private sector..

The award aims to honor distinguished citizens working in the private sector, in addition to the sector’s establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the UAE, which have demonstrated a commitment to investing in Emirati national cadres..

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests..