His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received today at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis the poet Musaed bin Tasas Al Harthy, winner of the title “Poet of the Million” and holder of Al-Bairaq for the tenth season of the program organized by the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness congratulated the poet Al-Harthy for winning the “Al-Bairaq” and also blessed all the contestants and participants in the “Million’s Poet” program who entertained poetry lovers in the country and the Arab world. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the program’s staff, organizers and everyone who contributed to its success and continued brilliance during all previous seasons.
For his part, the winner of the “Million Poet” expressed his great happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State, expressing his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’ support for the UAE’s qualitative cultural initiatives that contribute to enriching the cultural scene in the Arab region with creativity of literature, art and thought and providing a platform to highlight the best new talents and refine their talent for excellence and brilliance. In her ideas and presentation.
48 participants from various Arab countries competed for the title of Al-Bairaq holder this season.
The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Foundation Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
