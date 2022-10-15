His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received Kim Jin-pyo, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Korea “Parliament”.

His Highness welcomed Kim Jin-pyo during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace, and congratulated him on his election as President of the Korean National Assembly, wishing him success in his duties and serving his people and country.

The Korean official thanked His Highness the President of the State, and conveyed to him the greetings of Yoon Sok Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, and his wishes for the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep friendship between the two countries and the paths of cooperation and joint work in various aspects, especially the parliamentary fields, within the framework of the special strategic partnership that brings together the UAE and South Korea, and the common interest in developing it to broader horizons that meet their aspirations for the future.

His Highness and the Speaker of the Korean National Assembly also discussed the developments of a number of regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.