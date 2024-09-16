Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and heads of delegations participating in the workshop “Preparing the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs 2025-2028” hosted by the Ministry of Interior during the period from 16 to 19 September in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The workshop is organized by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and with the participation of the relevant authorities in the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the heads of delegations, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise between the security agencies in the GCC countries and the relevant international bodies to confront challenges, most notably the danger of drugs and the threat they pose at the social, economic, health, security and other levels.

His Highness stressed that joint Gulf action in various fields, including the security field, is a basic guarantee for achieving the interests of the GCC countries and their peoples.

His Highness the President of the State wished the participants in the workshop on “Preparing the Gulf Strategy for Combating Drugs” success in their mission to protect Gulf societies and their youth against the scourge of drugs, through a single and effective Gulf strategy.

For their part, the heads of the participating delegations expressed their thanks to the UAE for hosting the workshop, praising its comprehensive strategy to combat drugs and confront their dangers.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of officials, citizens, and guests of the Council.