His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today at the National Palace, his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates. Prosperity for the UAE and its people.

His Highness received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad. Bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness also received .. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince The era of Ras Al Khaimah and a number of sheikhs from various emirates of the country, as well as ministers, members of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and senior officials in the country.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Head of the National Information Office and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Everyone performed the Maghrib prayer, and then attended the iftar banquet, which was held by His Highness the President of the State for Their Highnesses the Rulers, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs and guests.