His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and their Highnesses exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for all and to continue blessings. Security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses also exchanged friendly fraternal conversations and greetings with the Council’s guests, including their Highnesses the Sheikhs and citizens.

Everyone performed the Maghrib prayer and attended the Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness the Head of State.

The Al Bateen Palace Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister The Ministry of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of sheikhs. And senior state officials and guests