His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today – at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah..

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged greetings with the guests of the Council and friendly fraternal talks. They discussed a number of topics and issues related to the affairs of the nation and its citizens, and continued work to enhance the country’s ambitious vision towards development and prosperity, asking God Almighty to perpetuate the progress, glory and prosperity of the UAE..

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; HH Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests..