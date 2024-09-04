His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE to continue to progress and prosper.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his greetings to his brother, His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, and his best wishes for his country and brotherly people for further growth and prosperity under his wise leadership.

His Highness and His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah discussed the historical fraternal ties that unite the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait and the level of development of cooperation and joint work in all aspects that serve the interests of the two countries and contribute to achieving the aspirations of their brotherly peoples towards development and prosperity.

The two sides discussed the importance of supporting joint Gulf action in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and their peoples and contributes to enhancing security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, HH Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, HH Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait.