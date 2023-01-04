His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the delegation of the organizing committee of the “March of the Union” organized by the Presidential Court in Al Wathba on the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE.. They were led by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court .

His Highness welcomed the delegation – during the meeting that took place in the Majlis Qasr Al-Bahr in Abu Dhabi – and exchanged cordial conversations with them, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the efforts they made in order to successfully organize the annual national march in which the people of the country participated from all over it.

For its part, the delegation expressed its pride in contributing to the organization of one of the most prominent national events on a precious occasion, which highlighted the values ​​of cohesion, loyalty and belonging that the UAE community enjoys, appreciating the support they received from the leadership to organize the march and its success.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.