His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today – at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi – astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri and Mohammed Al Mulla… in addition to members of the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre. For space.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with the delegation… and listened to an explanation about the “Emirates Astronaut Programme” and the future tasks of the program… praising the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center team in achieving “Zayed’s ambition” through this historic mission… and urged the work team to continue efforts to enhance… National achievements and gains in this vital field and contributing to advancing the country’s progress and aspirations towards the future.

His Highness listened to Sultan Al Neyadi about the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which he recently embarked on, which lasted six months aboard the International Space Station, and the most prominent experiments and research he conducted in cooperation with international space agencies and bodies. His Highness also knew from Hazza Al Mansouri – the first Arab responsible for following up on a mission to The International Space Station – for his role during the mission, in addition to reviewing the latest training programs undertaken by astronaut Mohammed Al-Mulla and astronaut Noura Al-Matroushi in preparation for future space missions.

Sultan Al Neyadi presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with two photos of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which he took during his mission aboard the International Space Station. Hazza Al Mansouri also presented His Highness with a souvenir gift, consisting of a photo of His Highness with the UAE flag that accompanied him during his mission in 2019. .

The delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s team included His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Centre’s Board of Directors, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and a number of members of the centre’s mission team.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said, “The constant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the work team constitutes an incentive and motivation to achieve more national achievements in the fields of space sciences,” noting that the center is working to enhance the capabilities of Emirati youth, qualifying and preparing them to continue their progress in the field of space exploration.

For his part, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said, “The wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which drew a road map for the future of the space sector in the UAE, indicating that the mission that Sultan embarked on is a qualitative leap in the journey of the Mohammed Center.” Bin Rashid Space Center, which formed the foundations for ambitious space missions in the future.

He added that the center is striving with diligent and ambitious steps to make advanced steps in the field of space as part of its ongoing journey of innovation and exploration.